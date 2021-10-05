Weekend closure planned for northbound I-83 in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT advises motorists to steer clear of scheduled weekend closure of northbound I-83 on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge that crosses the Susquehanna River. Contractors will be performing permanent repairs to an expansion dam on the bridge during the closure, according to a PennDOT press release.

When: From approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, to 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18

Where: Northbound I-83 will be closed between Exit 41 for Lemoyne/Camp Hill and Exit 43 for 2nd Street. The 41B exit ramp to Lemoyne and the northbound I-83 on-ramp from Lemoyne/Lowther Street will both be closed, as well. Right turns from eastbound Route 581 Ramp 6C onto eastbound Lowther Street will also be restricted.

Image from a PennDOT press release

Drivers can circumvent the closure via westbound PA Route 581, northbound I-81, and southbound I-83.

Delays are expected on northbound I-83, eastbound PA Route 581, and detour routes. Additional lane restrictions and manual traffic control may also be in place along detour routes to facilitate traffic movement.

The South Bridge’s expansion dam enables the roadway to expand and contract with temperature changes and traffic movement. It also prevents water from damaging elements below the bridge deck.

The expansion dam was temporarily repaired earlier in 2021. Additional repairs are planned for the upcoming winter and spring.

Drivers can check traffic conditions on abc27’s website here.