Weekend closure scheduled for NB I-83, South Bridge in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is warning drivers of weekend construction on John Harris Memorial Bridge along northbound Interstate 83, causing road closure between Exit 41, Lemoyne and Camp Hill, and Exit 43, 2nd Street in Harrisburg. The closure also includes the Lemoyne/Lowther Street on-ramp.

The closure will allow for repairs to be made on a deteriorated expansion dam near the Second Street exit. According to PennDOT, “The dam allows the bridge deck to expand and contract with temperature changes and traffic movement on the deck while preventing water from reaching and damaging bridge elements below the deck.” While the bridge is safe to travel on, these immediate repairs will prevent further damage.

Drivers can expect the closure to span from 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, until 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.

Traffic delays are expected, and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes that avoid the bridge spanning the Susquehanna River. Several detours will be in place for northbound I-83 traffic in each direction.

To check local conditions on major roadways, visit www.511PA.com.