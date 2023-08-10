HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced today that Interstate 83 Southbound, including Interstate 283 will be closed in the Harrisburg area due to road work that is set to begin Friday night and run through Monday morning.

Both Interstate 83 Southbound and the ramp to Interstate 283 will be closed to be milled and paved, and have bridge repairs between Exit 47 (Route 322 East/Hershey/Eisenhower Boulevard) and Exit 45 (Paxton Street/Bass Pro Drive.)

Work is set to begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 11 and the expected finish is around 6 a.m. on Monday, August 14.

PennDOT says there will be a detour in place for Interstate 83 Southbound and Interstate 283 Southbound.

According to PennDOT, motorists traveling on Interstate 83 Southbound should use Exit 47. For motorists who continue south Interstate 83 should bear right at the ramp to Paxton Street to access Interstate 83 Southbound.

PennDOT states that any motorist who is accessing Interstate 283 Southbound should drive past the Paxton Street ramp on Eisenhower Boulevard and continue to the signalized intersection with Route 441, then turn left to access Interstate 283.