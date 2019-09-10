Weekend Lane Closures on I-83 in Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA (WHTM) – PennDOT announced Tuesday, a contractor will implement lane closures this weekend on I-83, south of Harrisburg City between Exit 41A for Route 581 and the John Harris Memorial Bridge, or South Bridge, over the Susquehanna River.

The contractor will perform final paving in both directions of this section of I-83. Work is expected to begin at midnight Friday, Sept. 13, and completed by 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

Two lanes of traffic adjacent to the barrier will be closed and switch to the right two lanes. There also will be short-term closures of the ramps to and from New Cumberland.

The closures are apart of a project to repair and resurface sections of Interstate 83 from the bridge over the Yellow Breeches Creek at the Cumberland-York County Line to the John Harris Memorial Bridge.

This section of I-83 averages about 100,000 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

The over $4 million contract was awarded to Hempt Bros., Inc. of Cumberland County and includes milling the top layer of asphalt, concrete patching, roadway base repair, resurfacing, etc.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.