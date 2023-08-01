HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — In addition to ramp closures occurring on Interstate 283 and Interstate 83 this upcoming weekend, PennDOT has announced that there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County.

PennDOT states that concrete patching will be taking place from the Route 11/15 interchange to about one mile north of exit 61, which is the Route 944/Wertzville Road exit in Cumberland County.

The work is expected to begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug 4, and is to be completed by 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7. Traffic on Interstate 81 south will be reduced from three lanes to one lane each night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. PennDOT also says that two lanes of traffic will be open all other hours during the weekend.

PennDOT says that contractors will be working around the clock the entire weekend on both the Interstate 81 road work and the Interstate 83 ramp closures. Motorists are advised that there may be delays, especially during peak travel times.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place in both locations.