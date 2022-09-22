DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is advising Dauphin County motorists that repairs are planned for this weekend on the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County.

The repairs will be performed from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 24, and from 7 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. A lane restriction will be in place.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.



Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crew.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

A map of where the work will take place is below: