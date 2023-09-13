LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that a crew is expected to begin base repairs on Route 23 in Lancaster County that could cause major delays.

PennDOT says the work will be performed from Route 625 to the Berks County line. The work will require lane restrictions under flagging.

Weather permitting, PennDOT says work will begin on Friday, September 15 and continue through Friday, September 22. Crews are expected to begin working from 6:30 a.m. and continue during daylight hours.

Courtesy PennDOT

PennDOT says the work will begin Route 625, continue east towards the Berks County line, then head back west.

PennDOT encourages motorists to seek alternate routes while the work is being completed.