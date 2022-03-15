PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Roadwork is scheduled to begin this month on Interstate 78 in Lebanon County and Interstate 81 in Lebanon, Dauphin, and Cumberland Counties, according to releases from PennDOT.

I-78 roadwork, Lebanon County

In Lebanon County, a contractor will begin pavement preservation work on the westbound I-78 ramp to Route 22 on Monday, March 21 (weather permitting).

The shoulder will be closed and there will be traffic shifts for the duration of this project, which involves replacing deteriorated sections of the shoulder, paving, upgrading the guide rail, and other work. The work is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ramp work is expected to be completed by March 30, and then construction will move to I-78 eastbound and then I-78 westbound between the Route 72 overpass and the I-81 interchange.

According to PennDOT, the work will include diamond grinding, concrete patching, installation of shoulder rumble strips, and other small repairs.

I-81 roadwork, Lebanon County

After the ramp work on I-78 is completed, crews will also begin diamond grinding on southbound I-81 in Lebanon County from just north of the I-78 interchange to around the Indiantown Gap Road overpass.

Like the I-78 roadwork, the I-81 work will also include concrete patching, installation of shoulder rumble strips, and other small repairs.

I-81 roadwork, Dauphin County

In Dauphin County, pavement preservation roadwork will take place on I-18 southbound between the East Hanover rest area (near mile 79) to slightly east of Mountain Road (exit 72).

Roadwork on I-81 north will occur from just east of Mountain Road (exit 72) to just east of Route 39 (exit 77). There will be an approximately 1-mile break in the work near Sandy Hollow Road.

Again, this roadwork will involve diamond grinding, patching, and other small repairs.

PennDOT will provide updates as new phases of the pavement preservation work in Lebanon and Dauphin counties begin.

I-81 roadwork, Cumberland County

Separate from the pavement preservation project in Lebanon and Dauphin Counties, PennDOT will also be conducting a resurfacing project in Cumberland County beginning March 20.

The work will be done overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings and is expected to be completed in October. It will take place between the Franklin County line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township, according to a PennDOT release.

The work will include resurfacing, minor bridge work, and other small repairs.

Lane closures of four miles or less will be implemented for the duration of the project.

Traffic updates and conditions can be found online here.