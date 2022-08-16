HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Expansion dam repairs on the I-83 South Bridge that will cause lane and ramp closures are scheduled for several weekends in August and September, according to a release from PennDOT.

Drivers will experience the following impacts:

Dates Impacts Aug. 19-22 Right two lanes of I-83 southbound closed from 17th Street to the Lemoyne exit, all on/off ramps open Aug. 26-29 Right two lanes of I-83 southbound closed from 17th Street to Lemoyne exit, Front Street on-ramp to I-83 S closed, detour using I-83 N to 13th Street to I-83 S Sept. 16-19 Left two lanes of I-83 southbound closed, all on/off ramps open Information from PennDOT

The roadwork will be conducted between 9 p.m. on Friday through 6 a.m. on Monday.