MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that work is set to begin on the Route 222/Route 30 Interchange Improvement Project in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.

PennDOT says work will begin on the night of Sunday, September 17, and will take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

The work will include milling, paving, and removing rumble strips on the shoulders of the Route 222 mainline and ramps.

According to PennDOT, there will be lane restrictions and traffic shifts in place while the work is being done. There will be no restrictions in place outside of the listed work hours.

Once this work is completed, a barrier will be installed and additional work will be done during the day behind the barrier.

The Interchange Improvement Project is a $72,173,900 project intended to reduce congestion and improve safety. Work is expected to be completed by September 3, 2027.

According to PennDOT, the project includes improvements at the Route 222/Route 30 Interchange and reconstructing Route 222 from the interchange north about one mile from Stoner Park.

PennDOT says the planned improvements to the north side of the interchange include constructing a second lane on the southbound Route 222 ramp to westbound Route 30, adding a third lane from the westbound Route 30 ramp to northbound Route 222, and extending this lane to the existing westbound Route 30 third lane that approaches Oregon Pike (Route 272).

On the south side, PennDOT says work will include constructing a second ramp lane from eastbound Route 30 to northbound Route 222.

When the project is completed, Route 222 will be expanded from four lanes to six lanes between the interchange and the north end of the project limits.