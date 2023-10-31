(WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge inspection has been scheduled to begin next week on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between York and Lancaster Counties.

Weather permitting, there will be daytime lane restrictions on the Route 30 – Wrights Ferry bridge from 9 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov 8.

PennDOT said that traffic will be restricted in one direction at a time. Work will start on the eastbound direction and then move to the westbound direction. The right lane and shoulder will be closed throughout the inspection.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for the change in traffic patterns because of the inspection.

Below is a map of where the work will take place.