York/Adams Co. Eisenhower Drive plan: Will it solve – or cause – congestion?

YORK and ADAMS COUNTIES, Pa. (WHTM) — The idea isn’t new. In fact, it hadn’t happened after so many years that Steve Smith, a third-generation farmer in Conewago Township, Adams County, thought “it would never happen.”

And that was fine with him.

The idea? Extend Eisenhower Boulevard from where it ends near Route 94 north of Hanover, in York County, to west of McSherrystown in Adams County.

The reason? “major congestion on major roadways in that area, basically route 116 and route 94,” said David Thompson, a spokesman for PennDOT District 8. “We’re also seeing higher-than-average crash rates.”

So “the purpose of the project is really to increase safety and efficient travel for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians through that area,” Thompson said.

The road would pass through farmland, primarily in Adams County, including about 5 percent of Steve Smith’s farm. His son, Seth Smith, works the land and hopes his three children — two boys and a 3-year-old girl who plays on the tractor and combine — will, too.

They say their “peaceful, quiet, scenic” surroundings are threatened, and so — they say — is their livelihood.

“I think anybody could understand, ‘I’m going to take 5% of your income away. Not just this year. But every year for the rest of your life. And your kids’ life,'” Seth Smith said.

“And my grandkids,” Steve Smith added.

Thompson, of PennDOT, doesn’t dispute the impact. But he said the Eisenhower Drive extension, which PennDOT prefers, is better than the main alternative: improving existing roads, which could have meant demolishing historic buildings near Hanover. “And we feel that would be unacceptable,” Thompson said.

And doing nothing, he said, is not an option: “We do expect traffic to increase in the coming years, and the situation in that area will only get worse.”

The Smiths dispute both of those points.

“Historical sites are great. But they don’t really contribute,” Steve Smith said. “The farmland they’re taking contributes to the health and well-being of our country. We feed people.”

And in the Smiths’ view, doing nothing is an option. Traffic just isn’t that bad around here, they say, and a projection that traversing McSherrystown could take an extra five minutes during rush hour, in future decades, doesn’t justify the road.

“The only people it really benefits, we thought, are developers,” Steve Smith said. “Which is really obvious right now because a lot of this farmland has been bought up by developers” betting the road will provide quick access.

The idea that new roads stimulate more traffic, rather than alleviating it, has caught on in recent decades among some planners and activists.

The public’s next chance to comment officially on the plan will be Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) facility, 5865 Hanover Road in Hanover. Thompson said people who aren’t comfortable speaking publicly can provide their comments to stenographers, who will document the comments. Or you can submit comments here until March 10.

“We do want to hear from folks in that area,” Thompson said. “We want to hear what their concerns are.”