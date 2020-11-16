Trailer released for Disney’s “Safety”, out Dec. 11 on Disney+

Disney’s “Safety” on Disney+ December 11

Disney has announced that its next movie “Safety” will be available to stream on Disney+ starting December 11.

“Safety” is a movie in inspired by the life of Clemson University student Ray Ray McElrathbey, who took custody of his younger brother will playing football for the school in 2006.

McElrathbey told the Associated Press that he was taking care of his younger brother so he wouldn’t have to go into foster care.

You can watch the trailer here.

