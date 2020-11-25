Train car derailment closes state route 1014

News

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train car derailment has temporarily closed State Route 1014 in Indiana County.

The closure begins at the intersection of Starford Road and ends at Cookport Road in Green Township. Motorists should expect delays or use an alternate route for the time being.

Stick with WTAJ as more information becomes available.

Photos provided by Chauncey Ross/Indiana Gazette

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss