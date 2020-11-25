INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train car derailment has temporarily closed State Route 1014 in Indiana County.
The closure begins at the intersection of Starford Road and ends at Cookport Road in Green Township. Motorists should expect delays or use an alternate route for the time being.
Stick with WTAJ as more information becomes available.
Photos provided by Chauncey Ross/Indiana Gazette
TOP STORIES
- Train car derailment closes state route 1014
- Equipment malfunction mixes medicine incorrectly for Dunham Army Health Clinic pharmacy
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 6,759 new cases, 327,829 total as of Nov. 25, 2020
- Ravens-Steelers Thanksgiving night game postponed to Sunday
- Pa. Senate Majority Committee to hold hearing regarding election issues in Gettysburg Wednesday