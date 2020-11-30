Travel at Harrisburg International Airport during COVID restrictions

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite warnings from state and federal public health officials, millions of people still traveled for Thanksgiving.

New COVID restrictions made it a little more difficult for some.

Pennsylvania is requiring a negative COVID test to get back into the commonwealth or quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

“I found that out the day before travel,” said It was difficult to get the test but I was able to get it done and I was negative so that was good, but nobody ever checked to see that I was negative when I got here,” said Bridget Kedzierski.

For the most part, travelers who talked with abc27 had no problems flying this week and felt safe doing so. Unsurprisingly, HIA is a lot easier to navigate than some other major airports.

“I’ve been here for a week. It was lovely,” Kedzierski said. “I left O’Hare. It was empty. I got here it was empty and as you can see it’s empty now.”

Specific numbers for HIA are not currently available, but the TSA screened more than 8 million people nationwide between Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 28.

That’s less than half the traffic from a year ago.

“Honestly travel has been fine. I mean I feel like all of the airlines do a pretty good job of socially distancing people on the planes and trying to keep everything as sanitized as possible,” said Kelsi Harmon.

It’s not just traveling itself, but those large and small family gatherings that have public health experts concerned.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says we “may see a surge upon a surge” of COVID-19 over the next few weeks because of holiday travel.