BENNINGTON COUNTY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Treat Williams was a big star in Hollywood. But in Vermont, he led a rather lowkey life. He brought his rides to an auto shop near his home for repairs. There, he became friends with the shop owner, who ultimately was by his side when he was involved in a crash that claimed his life.

“I helped to direct everybody not to move him, and we tried to stabilize his spine,” said Matt Rapphahn, Owner of Long Trail Auto.

Rapphahn couldn’t have imagined the actor and beloved customer would end up in a motorcycle crash right in front of his shop on Route 30. He said the other driver involved was also one of his customers.

Describing him as an “automotive enthusiast,” Rapphahn added that he helped Williams restore one of his motorcycles.

“Everybody in town really likes him,” Rapphahn remarked, “he was always good for a laugh.”

You know the actor from shows like Everwood and movies like Hair. Despite his many roles, acting accolades, and award nominations…

“You would never know he was a movie actor. You would never know he was any type of man worth of wealth,” said Dorset Fire Chief Jacob Gribble.

Gribble was one of the first to arrive on scene, and said witnessing Williams there on the road, and knowing what he meant to the community, was not easy.

“To see where he came from, and where he ended up, was rough,” Gribble said.

Residents in and around the town, like Garry DuFour in North Rupert, are devastated, as they recall memories of run-ins with Williams and his family.

“I met Treat and his wife at the Dorset theater,” DuFour said, “must’ve been eight or nine years ago.”

DuFour was sitting in his living room, watching TV, when he saw on the news that Williams had crashed not far from his house.

“And then, I got in my car, went down to a store and bought some flowers,” DuFour explained, “and brought it to his house, and tied it to their fence.”

Williams often expressed his love for Vermont and his beautiful property on his social media pages. Vermont, it seems, loved him right back.

Williams leaves behind a wife, two kids, and a legacy on the screen.