HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Schools have either already started or are about to begin, so here’s some reminders, from Corporal Brent Miller with Pennsylvania State Police, for drivers to keep children safe.

School buses will soon return to their regular routes, and there are some key reminders on school bus safety.

For children, arrive at the bus stop early, and wait in a safe place away from the road. Also be sure to stand at least 10 feet in front of the bus, as the driver can’t see you otherwise. Listen to bus drivers and always be courteous towards other students as well.

Finally, make sure you know where the emergency exits are located on the bus and how to exit the bus safely in the event of an emergency.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

For drivers, remember to stop at least 10 feet away from a stopped bus that has its red signal lights flashing and stop arm extended. You must stop when approaching, following, or traveling next to a bus with signal lights and stop arm are extended.

The only time you do not stop for the bus is when there is a clear, separate roadway, such as a median, grassy area, or guide rails, that you are driving on.

Drivers who are convicted of violating Pennsylvania’s school bus stopping law will face a $250 fine, five points on their driving record, and a 60-day license suspension.

Remember, if you are ever in doubt, stop!