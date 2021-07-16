Trooper Minute: ATV Safety

(WHTM) — All-terrain vehicle use has steadily increased over the past few years. Pennsylvania has more than 700 miles for ATV riders to enjoy and many of the trails can be found within the state forests. The Pennsylvania State Police has this reminder for ATV riders.

Last year, the state police investigated 247 ATV crashes that killed 11 people. 64 of the crashes were DUI-related. So far this year, troopers have investigated 62 ATV crashes that resulted in seven fatalities. 18 of the crashes were DUI-related.

It is important to note, residents owning and intending to use their ATV in Pennsylvania are required to title and register the equipment through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Exceptions do not apply for farm and business ATVs.

Please wear a helmet and take an ATV safety training course. Do not operate an ATV while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. In addition, do not drive careless or at a speed that is unreasonable for the current conditions.

Remember, no one under the age of eight may operate an ATV or any state-owned property.

Before riding, be sure you have permission from the property owner. Certain state and local roads may be designated and posted for ATV use. Look for a green sign containing a white picture of the side view silhouette of an ATV rider.

Remember, municipal and state police are authorized to enforce the Snowmobile/ATV laws anywhere in the state, including private. For more information on ATV riding in Pennsylvania, visit the Pa Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website.

Please ride sober and don’t be careless on an ATV.