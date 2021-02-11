Trooper Minute: Avoiding fines and crashes in the snow

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With more snow coming drivers will have to be more careful on the roads to avoid fines and crashes.

Pa. State Police is reminding all drivers to remove snow and ice from the vehicle and to clear all their windows before driving.

Pedestrians can be injured or killed by snow or ice that falls off a moving vehicle and hits them. Drivers can be fined up to $1,000 for each offense.

PSP also wants you to turn on your headlights if it’s snowing, instead of relying on your daytime running lights. This will help other drivers see you from the front and rear.

“Being cautious and following these simple steps will help save you from facing fines and will help save lives,” Corporal Brent Miller said.