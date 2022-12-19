(WHTM) — The holiday season is a busy and exciting time of year. As you prepare to gather in the coming weeks with friends and loved ones, plan on making good decisions and celebrating responsibly. The Pennsylvania State Police offers these reminders for drivers during the holiday season:

December is known as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. Troopers, along with other law enforcement officers throughout the state, will be doing their part by conducting sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols to crack down on impaired drivers. This enforcement effort is a continuation of Operation Safe Holiday, which kicked off on Nov. 14 and continues through Jan. 2.

Last year, troopers made 459 DUI arrests during the Christmas and New Year holiday enforcement periods.

Police urge drivers not to drive impaired. If a driver is suspected of being under the influence of legal or illegal drugs, a trooper will conduct a field sobriety test and, if necessary, summon a certified drug recognition expert (DRE) to conduct an assessment of the driver. Penalties for DUI in Pennsylvania vary and can include thousands of dollars in fines and court costs, a possible license suspension, and even prison time.

Finally, with all the distractions out there on the roadway, drivers should limit distractions in their vehicles and focus on the road and their surroundings. It is important to slow down and obey posted speed limits, watch for deer, and always buckle up.

The Pennsylvania State Police has a zero-tolerance approach for drivers who are under the influence. Police remind drivers that DUI is and always has been 100% preventable. They ask drivers to be responsible this holiday season and have a plan in place if alcohol will be involved.