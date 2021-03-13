Trooper Minute: Driving safely during daylight saving time

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Daylight saving time is here and spring begins next week! This change in time means that there is an extended period of darkness in the morning. The Pennsylvania State Police urges drivers to use extra caution.

Corporal Brent Miller reminds drivers to stay alert as the extended morning darkness could make it difficult to see children walking to school or to the school bus stop.

“Remember, you must stop 10 feet away from a school bus stopped with its red lights flashing,” said Corporal Miller. “If you are ever unsure, just stop.”

Early spring means the return of rain in Pennsylvania. As a reminder, if your wipers are on, your headlights must be on too. Don’t forget about those foggy mornings and be sure to turn on those headlights so other drivers can see you.

“Also, if you come across standing or moving water on a roadway,” added Corporal Miller, “turn around, don’t drown.”

Spring is the perfect time to spend time outside and enjoy some fresh air. Always travel safely and don’t forget to buckle up.