Trooper Minute: Staying safe during Halloween

(WHTM) — The fall foliage is here and, soon, people will be celebrating Halloween and of course trick-or-treating. It is also a good time of the year to keep safety in mind. The Pennsylvania State Police offers tips to help everyone have a happy and safe Halloween:

Children

Let’s start with children. Kids must remember to cross the street at corners using traffic signals and crosswalks. It is important to always walk on sidewalks or paths. And if they cannot do that, they should walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.

Children should watch for cars turning or backing out of a driveway. Don’t forget to carry glowsticks or flashlights and use reflective tape, as well.

Drivers

Next, drivers should remember to slow down and stay alert in residential neighborhoods. Take the extra time to look for children on your route and get rid of any distractions in your vehicle, especially cell phones. Popular trick-or-treat times are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Groups

Finally, it is recommended to trick-or-treat in groups or with the appropriate adult supervision. It is also a good idea to stick to familiar areas that are well lit.

Corporal Brent Miller is wishing you a safe night full of frights and, of course, a heavy bag full of delights.