PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Warmer weather is finally here. The change in temperature is a sign that drivers will be encountering bicyclists on the roadways.

Cycling is an enjoyable activity for all ages. The Pennsylvania State Police offers tips to both drivers and bicyclists when sharing the roadway.

Drivers who encounter a bicycle traveling in the same direction and wish to pass may do so. However, the driver must allow four feet of distance between them and the bicycle and be sure to use caution when passing. It is the driver’s responsibility to allow the appropriate distance, not the cyclist.

In addition, when traveling in a high-traffic bicycle area, everyone in a vehicle should check twice before opening their vehicle doors to avoid hitting a cyclist.

Bicyclists are reminded to use a helmet and consider wearing bright clothing while riding. State law requires cyclists under the age of 12 to wear an approved helmet. All cyclists traveling at night are required to have both a front light and rear reflector.

It is important to note that cyclists must ride in the same direction as the flow of traffic. It is the rider’s responsibility to abide by all traffic signals and stop signs, and always use the appropriate hand and arm signals.

As a reminder, if you plan on riding on a sidewalk, remember that pedestrians have the right of way. Drivers and cyclists both have important responsibilities when it comes to knowing the rules of the road. Let’s all be safe, share the road, and ride and drive safely this spring.