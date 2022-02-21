Trooper Minute: Littering on Pennsylvania’s roads

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Punxsutawney Phil recently predicted six more weeks of winter, but, in some areas across the state, the snow is already melting leaving behind unwelcome little along the roadways. The Pennsylvania State Police has a reminder for travelers throughout the commonwealth.

Littering in Pennsylvania continues to be a problem. Fines for littering in the state range from $300 to $900 and, in some cases, those fines are doubled. If you are convicted of littering, you could be sentenced to pick up litter for a set number of hours ranging from eight to 80 hours depending on the number of prior convictions.

You may be thinking, but it is only one piece of trash. That one piece of trash tossed out a window by each careless traveler becomes the unsightly mess cluttering our scenic roadsides.

Another issue through the state is illegal dumping, which can be hazardous to humans and wildlife. Did you know that you can report illegal dumping confidentially to authorities? Visit here for more information.

Everyone can do their part to help keep Pennsylvania beautiful by not littering. To get involved in help pick up in Pennsylvania, visit here. Registration is now open for the 2022 Pick Up Pennsylvania.