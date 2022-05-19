(WHTM) — It’s warming up in the Midstate, which means more people are out on motorcycles. Corporal Brent Miller explains what you need to know before you go out for a ride.

With temperatures on the rise, motorcycles traveling on roadways will also increase over the next few months. May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness month and it is also when the Pennsylvania State Police typically sees an increase in motorcycle crashes.

The Pennsylvania State Police offers these tips for both riders and drivers to help spread a safety message and hopefully reduce future crashes.

Before heading out on your next riding adventure on one of the many scenic Pennsylvania roadways, motorcyclists are urged to conduct a pre-ride check and be sure to keep up with their regular maintenance.

Riders are also reminded to wear reflective clothing and protective gear including eye protection and a DOT-approved helmet. Be prepared for changing weather conditions that could affect road conditions.

Riders should also consider taking a free motorcycle safety course. Even the most experienced riders can always use a refresher course to fine-tune their skills. Classes operating under the Pennsylvania motorcycle safety program are free to class m permit and motorcycle license holders.

Finally, riders are reminded to slow down and always ride sober, as drinking and speeding on a motorcycle are never a good idea.

Drivers should be aware of their surroundings and watch for motorcycles as they are small and often difficult to see. Be sure to use your mirrors, check your blind spots, and use turn signals at intersections and when changing lanes. When following a motorcycle, a good rule of thumb is to keep a four-second distance between you and the bike.

In 2021, the state police investigated more than 1,500 motorcycle crashes that killed 99 people.

Motorcycle safety is vital for riders and drivers, as both have important responsibilities when it comes to knowing the rules of the road. Let’s all remember to share the road and slow down, so motorcycle riders can live free, and ride alive.