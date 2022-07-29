(WHTM) — Drivers traveling throughout Pennsylvania commonly encounter vehicles at an emergency scene. In those situations, drivers must move over or slow down.

Most know this those vehicles include police, fire, EMS, tow trucks, and other roadside assistance vehicles. But, do you also know that you must move over for trash and recycling trucks? The Pennsylvania State Police has this important reminder for drivers:

In Pennsylvania, drivers approaching a stopped trash or recycling truck using its visual yellow strobe lights must move over to a lane farther away. If a lane change is impossible due to traffic or road conditions, drivers must slow down and be prepared to stop.

It is important to know that when passing a trash or recycling truck actively engaged in the collection process, drivers should always slow down and watch for workers moving around the truck. These trucks make multiple stops and often require space to back up.

These trucks are essential to our communities and if you fail to move over, violators can face potential fines.

The lives of all of our roadside workers are important. Please give them the space they need to do their job of keeping our communities clean. Remember to slow down, to get around, safely.