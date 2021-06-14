Trooper Minute: Move Over law changes to help with safe summer travel

HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — Paying attention when we are driving is important both for our own safety and the safety of others.

A tougher “Move Over” law in Pennsylvania is designed to do just that, and breaking that law could cost you big time.

Corporal Brent Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police stresses the importance of following the Move Over law.

“Summer travel is just beginning throughout the commonwealth,” Corporal Miller said. “This means that there will be increased traffic on the roadway. In case you missed it earlier this spring, major changes occurred to the Move Over law.”

According to State Police reminder, the law requires drivers approaching an emergency response area to move over to a lane further away. Drivers who are unable to safely merge into a lane further are required to slow to a speed of no more than 20 MPH less than the posted speed limit.

“In other words, this means drivers should gradually slow down rather than slamming on their breaks, as this could potentially cause a chain reaction crash,” the reminder said. “As a reminder, the emergency responders that you must move over for include police, fire, EMS, tow trucks and other roadside assistance vehicles.”

A new addition to the law states that drivers must now move over for any disabled vehicle on the side of a road that has at least two marks, including hazard signal lamps, road flares, caution signs, triangles or other traffic control devices.

For those who fail to follow the law and move over, they could face two points on their license and a fine of $500 for a first offense, $1,000 for a second offense and $2,000 for a third or subsequent offense. Repeat offenders face a 90-day license suspension and violators who cause bodily injury or death of emergency response, or a person in or near a disabled vehicle, face additional license suspension and fines up to $10,000.

“The side of the road is a dangerous place. Remember this summer travel season, move over for all emergency responders and disabled vehicles. This helps keep everyone in the roadway safe,” Corporal Miller said.