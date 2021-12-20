Trooper Minute: Operation Safe Holiday

(WHTM) — The holidays are here once again and as we father this year with friends and family, it is important for all to do their part and celebrate in a responsible manner. The Pennsylvania State Police has a reminder for drivers during the holiday season.

As traffic continues to increase over the next few weeks, troopers will continue to crack down on aggressive, distracted, and impaired driving. Throughout the state, law enforcement is participating in Operation Safe Holiday. The campaign kicked off in November and will continue through the New Year’s holiday.

Drivers are reminded to obey posted speed limits, limit distractions in their vehicles, and always buckle up.

Don’t drive impaired. If a driver is suspected of being under the influence of legal or illegal drugs, a trooper will conduct a field sobriety test and, if necessary, summon a certified Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) to conduct an assessment of the driver. Penalties for DUIs in Pennsylvania vary and can include thousands of dollars in fines and court costs, possible license suspension, and prison time.

Remember, DUI is 100% preventable. If alcohol is involved in your holiday celebration this year, please be prepared and have a plan in place. It is important to always designate a driver, take a cab, or use a rideshare program. We care about your safety and want you to travel safely this holiday season.