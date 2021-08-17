Trooper Minute: Pa. School bus stopping law

(WHTM) — August is winding down and that means back to school time is here. School buses will soon be transporting students to and from schools throughout Pennsylvania and the state police have this reminder to all drivers who encounter a school bus.

Drivers must stop at least 10-feet away from a stopped school bus when it has its red signal lights flashing and stop arm extended. Here is a reminder of all the places drivers must stop when encountering a school bus:

Roadway with painted lines

All intersections, whether it is or is not marked with a stop sign

Roadways with ridged or grooved dividers

The only time you do not have to stop is when a physical barrier or clearly defined dividing section provides a separate roadway and the school bus is stopped on the opposite side of the road.

Some examples of barriers include concrete and metal median barriers and guide rails. In addition, dividing sections are areas that include streams, grass, trees, shrubs and rocks.

For safety, drivers must wait until the school bus’s red lights have stopped flashing and all of the children have reached a safe place, before continuing on their journey.

If drivers fail to stop and are convicted of violating Pennsylvania’s school bus stopping law, they will receive all of the following: a $250 fine, five points on their driving record and a 60-day driver’s license suspension.

Remember, for anyone ever in doubt, just stop! Failure to do so potentially endangers the lives of children.