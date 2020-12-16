Trooper minute: Road safety during the winter months

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Snow is in the forecast and that means winter driving is here. The Pennsylvania State Police officer Corporal Brent Miller, offers these tips to be prepared for this winter driving season.

One of the first things you can do is create and keep a winter emergency travel kit in your vehicle. Stock a small container with jumper cables, a coat and blanket, a first aid kit, flashlight, cell phone charger, food and water, an ice scraper, and emergency flares.

Another good idea is to ensure your vehicle is winter-ready. This can be accomplished by checking the following: how are your fluid levels and brakes, is the battery in good condition, and are the wipers, your heater, and defroster all working properly.

Finally, remove snow and ice from your vehicle before getting behind the wheel. This simple step will save you from the possibility of expensive fines. We can’t control the weather, but we can take the proper steps to be prepared for this winter driving season in the event of an emergency.

When winter weather does hit, check 511PA.com or download the 511PA mobile app for the most up to date information on road conditions in your area.