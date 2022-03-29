PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Recently Pennsylvanians moved their clocks forward for daylight saving time. This time change can affect drivers’ alertness in the morning, so the Pennsylvania State Police are encouraging them to stay safe this spring.

Moving the clocks forward extends the amount of time it is dark in the morning. Cpl. Brent Miller reminds drivers that it can be difficult to see children walking to bus stops or to school in these conditions. Drivers must stop 10 feet away from a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing.

Weather and road conditions this time of year can change quickly, as happened recently on route 581 in Cumberland County and on I-81 in Schuylkill County where whiteout conditions led to massive pileups. Miller says drivers should be prepared for unexpected conditions and have emergency kits in their vehicles.

Rain and fog are expected this time of year, but drivers should also prepare for snow, sleet, and even occasional freezing fog, Miller says. State law says if drivers’ wipers are on, their headlights must be on, too. Headlights should also be turned on in foggy conditions, Miller added.

And when drivers come across standing or moving water on a roadway, Miller says, “turn around, don’t drown.”