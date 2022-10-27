PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Corporal Brent Miller shared some tips about how to stay safe this trick or treat, courtesy of the Pennsylvania State Police.

The first tip is to remember to cross the street at corners and use traffic signals, as well as crosswalks. It is important to stay on sidewalks or walk facing traffic as far left as possible.

You also should watch out for cars turning or backing out of driveways. Since it will be dark out, you can help make yourself visible by carrying a flashlight or glow sticks. You can even add reflective tape to your costume or treat pail.

Trick-or-treating in groups can help keep you safe, as well as trick-or-treating with an adult. Be sure to stay on well-lit paths.

If you will be driving on trick-or-treat night, stay alert in residential neighborhoods and take the extra time to look out for trick-or-treaters. Popular times for treat or treat are between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Finally, make sure you have an adult check the candy before digging in. You don’t want to eat something that you can’t identify.

Corporal Brent Miller and the Pennsylvania State Police “witch you a hocus pocus night filled with scrumptious delights.”