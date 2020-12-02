Trooper Minute: what to do in a deer-involved accident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Deer hunting season is already underway and more people are heading out on the road for the holidays. In this month’s trooper minute, Pennsylvania State Police say what you should do if you hit a deer.

According to Corporal Brent Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police, drivers are most likely to be involved in a deer-related crash during the months of November and early December.

The fall also means breeding season and hunting season, which means deer are on the move. The peak activity time for deer is at dawn and dusk. They also tend to travel in groups, so where there is one there is more than likely another right behind it.

In 2019, more than 4,300 deer-related crashes were reported throughout the Commonwealth, resulting in more than 1,000 people injured and seven fatalities.

In Pennsylvania, two types of crashes must be reported to law enforcement. A crash involving injury or death of a person and a crash that involves damage to a vehicle that must be towed from the scene.

If you hit a deer don’t panic. First, ensure no one is injured. Second, assess the damage to your vehicle. If you are uninjured and can drive away from the scene, you are not required to contact law enforcement. However, if the deer is injured and still in the roadway contact the police. If you are ever unsure, don’t hesitate to call 911 and law enforcement will assess the situation.

To report a dead deer on a state road, call penndot’s 1-800-fix-road.

Use caution as you travel this time of the year. Buckle up, stay alert and don’t drive distracted or impaired.