Trooper Minute: Winter Driving Awareness Week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania could see snow in the next couple of weeks. So what should people do if they’re driving in the middle of a storm? Here are some tips in January’s “Trooper Minute.”

According to Corporal Brent Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police, winter driving awareness week is January 3 through 9. Throughout Pa., weather and road conditions can change in an instant due to the unique geography of the state.

The PSP and the Pa. Department of Transportation offers these tips to drivers who find themselves traveling through a sudden snow squall.

First, snow squalls or whiteout conditions cause reduced visibility and strong winds. If a driver encounters one, slow down and drive at a speed that is reasonable for the conditions. Turn on the vehicle’s headlights and four-way flashers. Stay in the designated lane and increase following distance. Turn on the defroster and wipers. Remember to stay alert and reduce in-car distractions.

Secondly, during whiteouts, do not come to a complete stop in a travel lane, as this could create a chain-reaction crash. If stopping is necessary, get as far off the road as possible.

Additionally, it is not a good idea to pass another vehicle in a snow squall.

“Travel safely this winter season and buckle up every time,” Corporal Miller says.

Miller encourages Pennsylvanians to check 511PA.com or download the 511PA app for the most up-to-date information on road conditions in the area.