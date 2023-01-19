(WHTM) — Since the Midstate could see a wintery mix this weekend, Pennsylvania State Police want to remind drivers how to be prepared for winter driving conditions.

A new year is here and with it comes a new winter driving season. Despite recent weather conditions being fairly mild, winter weather can arrive in an instant.

The Pennsylvania State Police offers these tips for drivers navigating roads during this challenging driving season:

Create and keep a winter emergency travel kit in your vehicle. Stock a small container with jumper cables, a coat, a blanket, a first aid kit, a flashlight, a cell phone charger, food/water appropriate for your family, an ice scraper, and emergency flares. You can also include a small snow shovel and cat litter for traction.

Fill up your gas tank, especially if winter weather is in the forecast.

Don’t crowd a snowplow. Remember to leave at least six car lengths behind an operating snowplow and never pass multiple plows that are driving side by side.

Take note that a new law went into effect in 2022 that says drivers now have to remove all snow and ice from their entire vehicle within 24 hours after the winter weather ends. Failure to clear off your vehicle can result in a traffic stop by law enforcement and the driver facing a $50 fine for each offense.

The best option during wintery weather is to stay home. However, if you must travel, check 511PA.com to get the most up-to-date information regarding road conditions.