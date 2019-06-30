State Police: Man dies after assault, SUV stolen from Dauphin County home

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)– State Police said a man has died after an assault at an East Hanover Township home.

Troopers were called to 140 North Hill Drive for a report of an assault Saturday, around 10:10 p.m.

The victim, Larry Buffenmeyer, was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment of multiple injuries but died Sunday morning around 5, state police said. He was 77-years-old.

They said Buffenmeyer’s silver 2013 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from the home where he was assaulted. It has Pennsylvania Registration GLR-5782.

So far, state police did not name suspects or classify their investigation as a homicide.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation contact State Police at (717) 671-7500.