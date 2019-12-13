Truffles nominated for GMA “Pet of the Year” award

Friday morning, GMA is celebrating its “Pet of the Year” awards. Pennsylvania has two nominees, including a cat from Mechanicsburg.

abc27 introduced you to Truffles the cat earlier this year. Truffles helps young kids feel more comfortable picking out new glasses by donning a set of glasses herself.

Truffles also wears eye patches so kids with impaired or dim vision can feel a sense of normalcy too.

Truffles is nominated for “Most Tail-ented Pet of the Year”.

The other nominees from Pennsylvania are Waffles and Hemmingway.

The horse and Goose are up for “Favorite Odd Couple”.

GMA will have the results on Friday morning.