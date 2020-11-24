Trump Administration fights back as Biden holds PA with nearly 70,000 vote difference

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Certification day was busy in the courts with last-minute filings, affirmations, and denials, but for the Trump team, overcoming a 70,000 vote lead by Joe Biden in PA is all but impossible.

“They haven’t been able to convince the court to discard or disregard so many of the ballots as to call the result in Pennsylvania into question,” said Michael Dimino, Professor at Widener Law School.

But legislative Republicans want an audit of the 2020 election, specifically what they call confusing and contradictory guidance given to counties by the secretary of state. Though, that audit won’t happen until the new session in January.

“The litany of issues we had in Pennsylvania to make sure we don’t have a repeat of this next election cycle,” said Seth Grove, Republican Chairmen State Government Committee, “I say it all the time, be Florida. Go from chaos to excellence. That is our goal moving forward.”

Republican congressman Mike Kelly is suing to have every mail-in ballot tossed as unconstitutional. Diminio says Kelly’s argument may be valid but there may not even be a case to begin with.

“The substantial problem is what to do about that?” said Dimino. “Given that there wasn’t this lawsuit for the first year that act 77 was on the books.”

In such a polarizing election, there is intense scrutiny. but challenges and lawsuits are common, Dimino says. Things are working as they should, if not as quickly as we’d like.

“The process is typically messy, the process does not yield definitive results as much as we would like it to,” Dimino added.

There are two other important dates: December 8, when electors are certified, and December 14, when the electoral college meets and presumably makes Joe Biden the new president.