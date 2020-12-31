Trump campaign files Wisconsin appeal with US Supreme Court

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday night unless Trump signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday President Donald Trump (R) filed an appeal in the US Supreme Court seeking to ensure election integrity in Wisconsin.

The lawsuit asks the Supreme Court to declare the election in Wisconsin as unconstitutional and void as a result of the multiple violations of law, and order the Wisconsin state legislature to appoint electors consistent with Article II, Sec 1.2 of the US Constitution.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals holds that if the Trump Campaign proves its case, it could void the election as “failed”, and order decertification of the Biden electors, requiring the Wisconsin legislature to appoint electors.

The Seventh Circuit Court affirmed a dismissal of the challenge to the November 3, 2020 election based on the doctrine of “latches”, essentially saying the campaign should have filed the suit before the election.

“In Wisconsin, guardrails against fraud were repeatedly lowered by unelected bureaucrats who changed the rules on the eve of the election without authority to do so. We are asking the Court to find these last-minute changes unconstitutional and conclude that they make it impossible to determine which candidate received the most valid votes,” says Bill Bock, Counsel of Record for Donald J. Trump in the Wisconsin federal court lawsuit. “Nothing is more important to our national fabric and our future than integrity in our electoral process. This lawsuit is one step in the direction of fairer, more transparent, more professional, and ultimately more reliable elections in America.”

“President Trump continues to fight for the American people and election integrity. We have to restore integrity to our process through every legal and constitutionally viable mechanism,” Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, attorneys for President Trump say. “America has seen the extent of corruption in this election and is demanding swift resolution. We hope that state legislatures in Wisconsin and the five other states will not wait on a court order but exercise their plenary constitutional authority and we continue to appeal to them as well as seek judicial remedy.”