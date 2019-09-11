Trump proposes flavored e-cigarettes ban

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Following the surge in reports of lung diseases linked to vaping and e-cigarettes, the Trump administration is making a push to ban most flavored e-cigarettes.

The ban could be further exacerbated and force broader industry-wide changes.

State and federal health authorities are investigating hundreds of breathing illnesses reported in people who have used e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.

President Trump said, “We can’t allow people to get sick. And we can’t have our kids be so affected.”

He added that the first lady, who has followed reports of the recent link of lung illnesses to vaping, tweeted Tuesday about the dangers of vaping, “feels very, very strongly about it.”

Flavored e-cigarettes have often been identified as the catalyst in the vaping’s popularity and the appeal to the youth.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the Food and Drug Administration will develop guidelines to remove all e-cigarette flavors from the market, especially those favored by children.

The FDA regulates e-cigarettes and has authority to ban vaping flavors, but has resisted calls to take that step.

Instead, the agency has said it is studying the role of flavors in vaping products, including whether they help adult smokers quit traditional cigarettes.

The new policy wouldn’t affect tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes, whose manufacturers would have until next May to file for approval.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.