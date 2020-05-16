Trump Tweet: No final decision on World Health Organization funding

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – President Trump Tweeted Saturday he has not made a final decision on whether the World Health Organization will continue to receive funding from the U.S.
In April, he announced he was halting the organization from receiving U.S. dollars while a review is conducted.
The Trump Administration cast blame on WHO for not acting quick enough to stop the spread of coronavirus.
President Trump Tweeted he’s considering making lower payments in order to match what China contributes to the WHO.
The U.S. gives more than $400-million to the organization every year.
On Thursday, the White House said it will likely make an announcement about WHO next week.