Trump Tweet: No final decision on World Health Organization funding

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – President Trump Tweeted Saturday he has not made a final decision on whether the World Health Organization will continue to receive funding from the U.S.

Lou, this is just one of numerous concepts being considered under which we would pay 10% of what we have been paying over many years, matching much lower China payments. Have not made final decision. All funds are frozen. Thanks! https://t.co/xQUzHy4NDa — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

In April, he announced he was halting the organization from receiving U.S. dollars while a review is conducted.

The Trump Administration cast blame on WHO for not acting quick enough to stop the spread of coronavirus.

President Trump Tweeted he’s considering making lower payments in order to match what China contributes to the WHO.

The U.S. gives more than $400-million to the organization every year.

On Thursday, the White House said it will likely make an announcement about WHO next week.