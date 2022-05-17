HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is preparing for an increase in travelers through Harrisburg International Airport as Memorial Day weekend approaches.

Karen Keys-Turner, the TSA’s Federal Security Director for Harrisburg International, said, “Summer travel is around the corner and already we have started to see an increase in travel volume.”

Travel volume at Harrisburg International is approximately 75% of pre-pandemic levels, and the TSA expects volume to bounce back to near or above pre-pandemic levels.

Leisure, business and international travel have all been slowly recovering, and TSA checkpoints could be at their busiest since before COVID-19.

Currently, TSA agents are screening approximately 2.2 million people per day. However, top travel days, like Memorial Day weekend, could result in more than 3 million people being screened daily, the highest checkpoint volume in TSA history.

“As a result of the increase in passenger volume, my best advice is to get to the airport two hours before your scheduled flight,” Keys-Turner said. “Mark my word, it is going to be crowded. Also keep in mind that many individuals have not flown in a very long time and people are rusty in terms of security protocols, which means it is taking somewhat longer to screen travelers. Many passengers may not be familiar with the changes that the airlines, airports, and TSA have implemented.”

Due to the pandemic, the TSA is still allowing passengers to bring one 12 ounce bottle of liquid hand sanitizer in their carry-on bags, despite the usual 3.4 ounce limit for carry-on liquids.

Here are the TSA’s “Top Summer Travel Tips:”