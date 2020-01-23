TSA warns about most common prohibited items found at the HIA security checkpoint

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – 924 pounds of prohibited items showed up at Harrisburg International Airport’s security checkpoint in 2019. TSA agents gave advice Thursday about how to keep up with the ever-changing rules on what you can and can’t bring on planes.

TSA agents say knives hold back lines all day, every day. No knives are allowed past the security checkpoint.

“Here’s a credit card knife,” said Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson. “Fits very conveniently in your wallet…razer sharp.”

“People go to business meetings and just a little gift that they give out is those credit card knives,” said Jordyn Columbo, the lead transportation security officer at Harrisburg International Airport.

No matter what your knife is disguised as, including those shaped like a key that are becoming increasingly popular, it’s not getting through metal detectors and x-ray screening.

Many items are prohibited, meaning they can’t go in your carry-ons, but can go in your checked bags.

“We see a lot of tools,” said Farbstein. “More common than a sledge hammer is something like these wrenches.”

You won’t be penalized when the TSA catches them, but you’ll need to move them to your checked bag, give them to whoever dropped you off at the airport or lock them in your car. Last resort, the TSA takes and saves them.

“The state comes and picks them up and they sell them,” said Farbstein.

The TSA is constantly updating its list of prohibited items, so research is important.

“It’s important to know what you have. If something may be considered a weapon in one jurisdiction, it may not be considered a weapon in another,” said Farbstein.

Farbstein says for example. you could put brass knuckles in your checked bag in Harrisburg, but could get arrested if you did that in New York.

If you ever do forget and come to the airport with a prohibited item, there is this mailing center right next to the security checkpoint where you could mail it back home or to your destination.

It’s always a federal offense to bring a firearm to a checkpoint.

Last year, seven guns were taken at the Harrisburg International Airport.

The TSA says you can put a firearm in your checked bag if you have the required permits and follow specific guidelines.

TSA’S website and app have a feature where you can type in the names of items so you can find out whether you can bring them.

The agency says it’s also extremely active on social media and encourages people to take pictures of their items and ask questions.