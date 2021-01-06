Twitter removes President Trump’s tweet, locks his account for 12 hours

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called “Fleets” globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts. The company said Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, the ephemeral tweets, which it calls “fleets,” are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Twitter has permanently deleted three of President Trump’s tweets following the violence that broke out in and around the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Following Facebook’s decision to delete President Trump’s video addressing the violent protests, Twitter released a statement on the app explaining why his tweets were deleted.

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” the official Twitter Safety account tweeted.

Along with their initial tweet, Twitter included a link to the social media app’s Civic Integrity policy.

After sharing this tweet, Twitter Safety continued to explain the consequences President Trump would face on the app if he continued to violate their policies.

“This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked,” Twitter Safety said.

Moments later, as Twitter explained the importance of following the app’s civic integrity policies, the social media’s safety account tweeted out what would be done in the future if President Trump violates protocol after the 12-hour suspension.

“Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account,” Twitter Safety said minutes later in their thread regarding President Trump’s tweets.