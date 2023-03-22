(WPHL) — The Adventure Aquarium has some exciting penguin news!

After a month of waiting, a new baby blue penguin named Tater Tot has finally been revealed to the public.

Tater Tot was born on Feb. 15, 2023, to his parents Sheila and Spud.

But that’s not all! The Adventure Aquarium has also announced that another baby penguin was born just 10 days later on February 25th.

Penguin parents, Maremma and Bloke welcomed a healthy male hatchling.

Tater Tot and his baby cousin

The hatchling doesn’t have a name yet, but the Adventure Aquarium wants help deciding what the new baby blue should be called.

The options are Taz, Irwin, Heath, and Ralph.

Now through Thursday, March 30 at noon, you can cast your vote.

Thirty-five-day-old Tater Tot and his baby cousin will join their colony in about a month and a half, and the aquarium says the cuteness is well worth the wait.

Tickets and more information can be found, here.

You can see the baby blues in-person by visiting the Adventure Aquarium.