Two changes to Pennsylvania’s CDL laws

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has changed the rules for commercial driver’s licenses.

Now, commercial learner’s permits are valid for a year, instead of six months. Giving drivers more time to get ready for their skills tests.

Another part of the law is meant to crack down on human trafficking.

“One of these changes disqualifies an individual from operating a commercial motor vehicle for life if they are convicted for using a commercial motor vehicle to commit certain forms of severe human trafficking,” PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator Diego Sandino said.

Both parts of the law went into effect this week.