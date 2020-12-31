Two charged in Steelton Borough shooting

STEELTON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday Steelton Borough Police charged two individuals involved in a shooting that occurred Tuesday on the 800 block of South 2nd Street, according to authorities.

Brenda Bechtal has been charged with a straw purchase of a firearm.

Kyle Lewis has been charged with possessing a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment, felon not to possess a firearm, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm.