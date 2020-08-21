Two months after suspected kidnapping, Linda Stoltzfoos remains missing

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Missing persons posters are still plastered over rural eastern Lancaster County for 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos.

Police say Stoltzfoos was kidnapped by Justo Smoker as she was walking home from church on Beechdale Road on June 21.

Friday marked two months since the suspected crime.

“We don’t know where she is at this point,” Mervin Fisher, Linda’s uncle, said. “Until we know, we still have the hopes she is alive and that we will find her.”

Fisher said Stoltzfoos’ family has received several thousands of letters from community members who are wishing the best for the family.

“I believe in God and he does take care of his people,” Fisher said.

On Saturday, another search is planned to trying and find the missing Amish woman. Investigators will be in the Welsh Mountains area looking for Stoltzfoos.

The location police will be searching is about a 15 minute drive from where police say Stoltzfoos’s clothes were found along with zip ties near Harvest Drive in Ronks.

Saturday’s search is also about a 15 minute drive from Beechdale Road in Bird-In-Hand, where Smoker is said to have taken Stoltzfoos.

On Friday, when police were asked how close they think they are to finding Stoltzfoos, they said “they didn’t have an answer to that question”.

Lt. Matthew Hess from the East Lampeter Township Police Department said investigators are still receiving tips from people who have claimed to see Smoker’s red Kia Rio the days after the suspected abduction.

“Within this investigation it’s been somewhat of a relief to make an arrest through the kidnapping incident,” Hess said. “On the other side of the coin we are still frustrated with not being able to locate Linda.”