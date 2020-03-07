Two new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in PA, raising total number to four

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Saturday, Governor Tom Wolf announced there are two more presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, bringing the total number of presumptive cases to four. He says both people are from Montgomery County, have mild symptoms and are in isolation at home.

The Governor says the two individuals were exposed to an area of the U.S. where the coronavirus is present.

“Even with these new cases, I want to reassure Pennsylvanians that the commonwealth is prepared and responding appropriately and swiftly so that information and resources are available,” said Wolf.

The other two presumed cases are in Delaware and Wayne counties. Those two people are also in isolation at their homes.

Ready PA has information and updates about the coronavirus.