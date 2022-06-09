(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Water rescue teams were called to Racoon Park after reports of an overturned canoe Wednesday night.

First responders were called to the scene along Lake Erie’s shoreline just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night to rescue two people in the water.

Once on location, rescuers located the boaters about a half mile off shore. An amphibious boat was used to bring the boaters and their canoe back to dry land.

They were evaluated for injuries at the scene and released. At this time, there is no word on what caused their boat to flip over.